Tomorrow

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Dun Nikol Aquilina at Sant Anton Palace, Attard

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Voca Christmas Concert organised by the Żejtun local council at Żejtun parish church, Misraħ ir-Repubblika, Żejtun

Wednesday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the Festa ta’ Ġenerożità, a fundraising event in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi.

Friday

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Lea Hogg, Oliver Friggieri and Victor Grech at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Next Sunday

11.45am The President and Mrs Vella attend the Epiphany celebration organised by the Greek Orthodox Community and the Church of Malta at the Marina in Ta’ Xbiex.

6pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the President’s New Year Concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.