Monday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by His Eminence Cardinal Mario Grech at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the award ceremony Premju Soċjetà Ġusta at MUŻA in Valletta.

Wednesday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Jason Bonnici at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a Solemn Mass of thanksgiving on the occasion of the appointment of Mgr Mario Grech as cardinal at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Thursday

10am The President receives a farewell call by Cecilia Bjöner, Ambassador of Sweden to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Board of Administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

7.45pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the award ceremony Premju Ħaddiem tas-Sena 2020 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Sunday

10am The President participates in the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the proclamation of Malta as a Republic and in the following investiture ceremony.