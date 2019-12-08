Tomorrow

2pm The President and Mrs Vella visit Public Broadcasting Services, Gwardamangia.

Tuesday

9am The President delivers the opening speech at the annual Human Rights Conference organised by the Human Rights Platform at AX The Palace hotel, Sliema.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Italian Ambassador Mario Sammartino and Italian Cultural Institute director Massimo Sarti at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.45pm The President and Mrs Vella host a recital entitled ‘From Malta to Bohemia’ by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend a children’s Mass organised as part of the Milied Flimkien campaign at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Għarb.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Corinthia board of directors and Corinthia International senior management at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a musico-literary evening at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President receives a farewell courtesy call by Iraqi Ambassador Ahmed Bamarni at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the chairperson and members of the Maltese Association of Social Workers at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a Christmas party for children in care organised by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services at St Sebastian pastoral centre, Qormi.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an auction in aid of L-Istrina at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President participates in the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the proclamation of Malta as a republic.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella host a reception in honour of past recipients of Gieħ ir-Repubblika at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a Christmas concert organised by Santa Lucia local council at Santa Lucia parish church.

Next Sunday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Republic Day concert in Independence Square, Victoria.