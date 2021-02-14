Monday

9.30am The President holds a video call with Mario Farrugia Borg, High Commissioner-designate of Malta to Australia.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Samantha Pace Gasan, Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability, at San Anton Place, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

6.30pm The President addresses the seminar entitled ‘Patients and Researchers: A Much-Needed Partnership’ organised by the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support – Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit Lufthansa Tecknik Malta in Luqa.