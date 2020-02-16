Monday

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Rennie Zerafa and Angele Cuschieri, CEO and vice president respectively of Puttinu Cares at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Alex Felice at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by volunteers engaged in missionary work in India, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit St Scholastica Monastery, Vittoriosa.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Daniela Calleja Bitar, chief operations officer of Richmond Foundation and Dr Paulann Grech, lecturer at the Department of Mental Health, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the group ‘Abortion in Malta? Not in my Name’ at San Anton Palace.

Friday

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of organisations participating in Corporate Social Responsibility Day at San Anton Palace.