Tomorrow

12.15pm The President make an official visit to the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, at the Order’s headquarters in Rome.

Tuesday

11.30am The President delivers a lecture at Università la Sapienza in Rome.

5.45pm The President returns from Rome.

Wednesday

10am The President presides over a commemoration of the Holocaust at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Nikos Dendias, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The President visits the Research Innovation and Development Trust Faculty at the University of Malta, Tal-Qroqq.

Noon The President visits Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by engineer Chris Vassallo at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Luanne Grima, president and social policy commissioner of the Betapsi – Psychology Student’s Association and Nicola Falzon partner at Willingness at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by the president and members of the board of management of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Mission4Changes annual ceremony at the Magazine Hall at the Valletta Waterfront.

Friday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Ian Borg, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations and Mr and Mrs Artur Sikorski at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by Jovan Kurbalija at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Grace Sciberras at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The President delivers a keynote speech at the International Conference on Medical Imaging and Radiography at the Radisson Blu Hotel, St Julian’s.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Assoċjazzjoni Publju ta’ Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.30pm The President presides over the award ceremony Premju Żagħżugħ tas-sena 2019 at the Church of the Madonna tal-Għar in Rabat.

Saturday

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the President’s Ball at Casino Maltese, Valletta.

Sunday

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an annual reception for the elderly and people with special needs hosted by Grupp Solidarjetà – Siġġiewi.