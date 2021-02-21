Monday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the coalition of national and international organisations working on the Reform on Human Trafficking and Prostitution, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit Lascaris War Rooms in Valletta.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Board of Administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10.30am The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Estonia, Paul Teesalu, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.45am The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Ely Salem Zeineb, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Reggie Fava at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9am The president receives a courtesy call by Anġlu Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

9.30am The president presides over the Conference for National Unity at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Sunday

12.30pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella inaugurate the fundraising marathon Bis-saħħa ta’ kulħadd, organised by Fondazzjoni Nazareth, at One Studios in Marsa.