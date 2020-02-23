Monday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation of Japanese artists at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Medac director Stephen Calleya and Marie Christoponlon at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President attends the launch of the Premju għall-Arti 2019 at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by Kuwait ambassador Faisal Almutairi to mark Kuwait’s National Day at Westin Dragonara, St Julian’s.

Tuesday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by Malta Resuscitation Council representatives at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by organisers of the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Award at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by National Development and Social Fund CEO Raymond Ellul at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Frame Football Malta representatives at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book Crux Invicta: Il-Kurċifiss Mirakuluż u l-Kapuċċini f’Għawdex by Fr Martin Micallef at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Israeli Ambassador Eyal Sela at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President presides over a meeting of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation board of administrators at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President delivers a keynote speech at the Rare Disease Seminar entitled ‘Where Every Patient Counts’ organised by the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support Malta at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President is presented with a letter of credence by Polish Ambassador-designate Tomasz Czyszek at San Anton Palace.

10.25am The President is presented with a letter of credence by Mexican Ambassador-designate Carlos Eugenio Garzia De Alba at San Anton Palace.

11.10am The President is presented with a letter of credence by Namibian High Commissioner-designate Linda Scott at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by a group of foreign exchange students led by representatives of Erasmus Student Network Malta at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by IMLI director David Attard at San Anton Palace.

2.15pm The President delivers a keynote speech at the Malta Sleep and Ventilation Symposium 2020 organised by Mater Dei Hospital’s Respiratory Department.

3.30pm The President presides over a Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation supervisory board meeting at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the opening of a church models exhibition at St Augustine Hall, Valletta.

Next Sunday

11am The President and Mrs Vella participate in a fundraising TV marathon in aid of Dar Nazareth organised by Fondazzjoni Nazareth.