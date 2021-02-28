Monday

7.15am The president is interviewed on the programme TVAM at PBS Studios in Gwardamanġa.

10am The president presides over the Eco-Schools Award ceremony at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Cecilia Attard Pirotta, Malta’s Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit Aurobindo Pharma (Malta) Ltd in Birżebbuġa.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Godfrey Baldacchino, Malta’s Ambassador for Islands and Small States, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by André Xuereb, Malta’s Ambassador for Digital Affairs, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The president presents letter of credence to Mary Scicluna, Ambassador of Malta to North Macedonia, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

10am The president visits Toly Products at Bulebel Industrial Estate, Żejtun.