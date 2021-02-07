­Monday

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the court and Police Interpreters and Translators Association (CPITA) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Civil Society Movement Repubblika at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Solemn Pontifical Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Paul, at the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Valletta.

Thursday

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Noel Aquilina, senior lecturer at the Department of Chemistry at the University of Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

2pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Hospice Malta Telethon at Studioseven Complex in Birkirkara.