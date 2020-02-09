Tomorrow

9.15am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Pontifical Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Paul at the church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Valletta.

Tuesday

9am The President delivers a keynote speech at the Maltese Environment and Health Seminar at Verdala Palace in Buskett.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Mr and Mrs Michael Bartolo at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Jovan Kurbalia at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the senior management personnel of the Grand Hotel Excelsior at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Karsten Xuereb, project coordinator of Inizjamed at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President is presented with books relating to the history of the local band clubs in Malta by representatives of the Għaqda Każin tal-Baned at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by Charles Deguara, auditor general at the National Audit Office at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the chairperson, founder and board members of Rise Foundation at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Masters Football Malta at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Historical Society at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an exhibition marking the 125th anniversary of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Carmel in Valletta.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the the CEO, executive director and directors of Chemimart Group at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by His Excellency Mario Sammartino, Ambassador of Italy at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Melita Ltd at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Lawrence Porter and Dr Jaqui Porter at San Anton Palace.