Monday
10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella receive a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) Social Activities Committee, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Wednesday
10am The president receives a courtesy call by Joseph A. Filletti, Permanent Representative of Malta to the Council of Europe, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Thursday
10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella receive a courtesy call by representatives of Melita plc, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Friday
10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Partit Popolari Malti, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
