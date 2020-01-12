Tuesday

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Malta’s Consul General in Sydney, Lawrence Buhagiar, at San Anton Palace in Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Daniel Patrick Borg at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Malta, Kerem Ahmet Kiralti, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by the committee and members of the Ladies Cultural Circle Paola at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President and Mrs Vella exchange New Year’s greetings with honorary consuls accredited to Malta at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the High Commissioner of Canada to Malta, Alexandra Bugailiskis, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella exchange New Year’s greetings with the diplomatic corps missions at Verdala Palace in Buskett.

Friday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by the Ambassador of Italy to Malta, Mario Sammartino, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by members of the Be Positive Bipolar Self-help Group at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by L-Akkademja tal-Malti at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the musical event Ħodon Fjuri lil San Publju at St Publius parish church in Floriana.

Sunday

11am The President and Mrs Vella attend Festa Ċitru, organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Gardens.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Happy New Year Performance as part of the Spring Festival hosted by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Jiang, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.