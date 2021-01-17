Monday

10am The President presents the letters of credence to Malta’s ambassador-designate to Oman, Paul Mifsud, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.45am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of eCabs at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of MITA at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of iSupport at San Anton Palace.

Friday

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of GO plc at San Anton Palace.