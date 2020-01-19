Monday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Joe Smith at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President and Mrs Vella attend the concert Bach Transcription as part of the Malta Baroque Festival 2020 at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a Mass marking the liturgical feast of St Sebastian in Qormi at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi.

Tuesday

9.30am The President attends the launch of the LyonsCare Award for Combating Loneliness organised by LyonsCare at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Professor Andrew Azzopardi at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President and Mrs Vella attend the concert At Once it Charms the Sense as part of the Valletta Baroque Festival 2020 at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of L-Akkademja tal-Malti at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the award ceremony Premju tal-President għall-Kreattività at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception organised by the Floriana local council on the occasion of the feast of St Publius at the Floriana local council.

Wednesday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a dinner organised by the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana, marking the Chinese Spring Festival celebrations.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Janette Falzon at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President visits the premises of the Newsbook Studios in Blata l-Bajda.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by Laurence Mizzi at San Anton Palace, Attard

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception to celebrate Australia Day hosted by the High Commissioner of Australia, Julienne Patricia Hince, on board the Catamaran St John Paul II at Virtu Passenger Terminal, Xatt l-Għassara tal-Għeneb, Marsa.

Friday

9.30am The President receives a farewell courtesy call by the Australian High Commissioner, Julienne Patricia Hince, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Ambassador for the Hellenic Republic, H. Dimitrios G. Tsoungas, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Professor Omar Grech at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception marking the 71st anniversary of the Republic Day of India hosted by the High Commissioner for India, Rajesh Vaishnaw, at the Dragonara Hotel, St Julian’s.

Saturday

8.45am The President attends the open Football Tournament organised by the Masters Football Tournament at the Attard Football Sports Complex.

Sunday

9am The President and Mrs Vella take part in the President’s Solidarity Fun Run 2019, organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at the University of Malta, Msida campus.

5.10pm The President departs from the Malta International Airport for Poland to participate in the commemorative ceremony of the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenaw Camp Liberation.