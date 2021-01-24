Monday

11am The president is interviewed at the opening of the second edition of the Malta Sustainability Forum, organised by APS Bank plc, at Studio 7, Birkirkara.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The president addresses an online session of the Young Mediterra-nean Voices Leadership Seminar.

Tuesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Model United Nations Society (MaltMUN) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) in Marsa.

2pm The president participates in the ceremony commemorating the Liberation of Auschwitz, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9am The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador-designate of the People’s Republic of China, Yu Dunhai, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30 The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador- designate of the Republic of Italy, Fabrizio Romano, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.45 The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Kosovo, Lendita Haxhitasim, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

10am The president addresses the 2021 Maltese Ambassadors’ Meeting.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Board of Administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

6pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Solemn Mass on the occasion of the inauguration of the statue of St Joseph at Għaxaq parish church.