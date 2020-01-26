Wednesday

1pm The President returns from Poland.

Thursday

9am The President is presented with letters of credence by Korean ambassador designate Kwon Hee-seog at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President is presented with letters of credence by Brazilian ambassador designate Helio Vitor Ramos Filho at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President is presented with letters of credence by United Arab Emirates ambassador designate Rashid Mohamed Juma Almansouri at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the National Book Prize award-giving ceremony, organised by the National Book Council at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The President presides over a National Cancer Platform conference at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by the president and representatives of the General Workers’ Union at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the inauguration of a retrospective art exhibition by artist Celia Borg Cardona at the Museum of Archaeology, Valletta.

Next Sunday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by the Żejtun Scouts Group at San Anton Palace.

11am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Mass marking the Day of Life at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

7.15pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette.