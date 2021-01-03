Tuesday

7.40am The president is interviewed on the programme TVAM at PBS Studios in Guardamangia.

Wednesday

10am The president presents the Letters of Credence to Malta’s Ambassador to Finland, Kenneth Vella, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

9am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Pontifical Mass presided by HCardinal Mario Grech on the occasion of the official opening of the eighth centenary of the death of St Dominic at the church of the Annunciation of Our Lady in Vittoriosa.