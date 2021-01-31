Monday
2pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the National Alliance for Rare Diseases at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Wednesday
10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of Heritage Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Thursday
9am The president presides over the online World Cancer Day Conference ‘The Cancer Patient in Extraordinary Circumstances’.
2.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Rev. Dr John Berry and Rev. Dr Stefan Attard at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Friday
3pm The president receives a courtesy call by Dr Anže Logar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Saturday
10am The president presides over the press conference for the launch of the Konferenza Għaqda Nazzjonali, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Sunday
11am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Mass on the occasion of Pro-Life Day at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us