Monday

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the National Alliance for Rare Diseases at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of Heritage Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9am The president presides over the online World Cancer Day Conference ‘The Cancer Patient in Extraordinary Circumstances’.

2.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Rev. Dr John Berry and Rev. Dr Stefan Attard at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

3pm The president receives a courtesy call by Dr Anže Logar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

10am The president presides over the press conference for the launch of the Konferenza Għaqda Nazzjonali, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

11am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Mass on the occasion of Pro-Life Day at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.