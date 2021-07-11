Monday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Mass forming part of the Police Day celebrations at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

12.45pm The president presents the Letter of Credence to the new Ambassador of Malta to Lebanon, André Borg, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president presides over a virtual meeting of the Board of Administrators and the Supervisory Council of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

Tuesday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella preside over the Premju Papa Ġwanni XXIII għat-Tjubija award-giving ceremony at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president addresses the public launch of the IIJ Criminal Justice Practitioner’s Guide for Addressing Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism (REMVE) at the Old University Campus in Valletta.

Wednesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Alfred C. Sant and David J. Sammut at San Anton Palace.

12.30 The president meets the mayors of local councils of the Kunsill Reġjonali Tramuntana at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the General Soft Drinks Company Ltd (GSD) in Marsa.

Noon The president and Mrs Miriam Vella host a luncheon in honour of the ambassadors of the UK, Tunisia, China, Italy, India and Ghana at San Anton Palace.