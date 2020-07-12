Monday

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President meets Vladimir Malygin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Ruth Frendo and Carmel Bonnici from Write Deal Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President meets Dimitrios G. Tsoungas, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The President meets Jiang Jiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President meets Jashim Uddin, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Marianne Theuma at San Anton Palace, Attard.