Monday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Association of Professional Conservator-Restorers (MAPCo-Re) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Carmelo Inguanez at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, at San Anton Palace.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Kevin Scerri, CEO, and representatives of the A.A.S.K. Enterprises Ltd at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

Noon The president attends a luncheon hosted by Bridget Curmi, Ambassador of France to Malta, in Żebbuġ.

Thursday

12.30pm The president meets with the president and mayors of local councils of the Reġjun Ċentrali at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.30am The president will be on a working visit to Gozo.

Saturday

8.45pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella will attend the premiere of the Oratorio Divo Petro at the Mdina Cathedral.