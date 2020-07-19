Monday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Audrey Friggieri, Commissioner for Domestic Violence, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Mark Harwood, Dr Stefano Moncada, Prof. Roderick Pace and Stefan Bezzina at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

11.30am The President meets Walter Haßmann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

12.30pm The President hosts the Head of Missions of the diplomatic corps, resident in Malta, for an open dialogue on ‘The world post-COVID-19’ at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Thursday

9.30am The President is presented with letters of credence by the Australian High Commissioner designate Jennifer Cartmill at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.45am The President is presented with letters of credence by the Mozambique High Commissioner designate Cesar Francisco de Gouveia Junior at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President is presented with letters of credence by the Japanese Ambassador designate Oe Hiroshi at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the History Teachers Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) at San Anton Palace, Attard.