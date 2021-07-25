Monday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Patrick Cole, Ambassador of Malta to the State of Israel, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Michelle Zerafa and Alan Fenech at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The president receives a courtesy call by journalist Henna Hundal at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella preside over the launch of the August Moon Ball at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Michael Bartolo at San Anton Palace.

3pm The president presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace.

8pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the inauguration of the entrance of the Soċjetà Filarmonika San Pietru band club in Birżebbuġa.

Thursday

10am The president holds a conference call with Maria Elvira Veláquez Rivas-Plata, Ambassador of Peru to Malta.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Simone Borg, chairperson, and other members of the Steering Committee for the National Post COVID Strategy at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The president receives a courtesy call by George Buttigieg at San Anton Palace.

12.30pm The president meets Paul Farrugia, president, and with mayors of local councils of the Kunsill Reġjonali Xlokk at San Anton Palace.