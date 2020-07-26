Monday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Business Registry at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Frank Bothwell, founder and owner of Thomas Franks Ltd, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President visits the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) in Valletta.

2pm The President meets Carmel Vassallo, Ambassador of Malta to Italy, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Giorgio Peresso at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President meets the Leo Brincat, member of the European Court of Auditors at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President meets Stephen Calleya and directors of the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President meets Khalid Ali A. Abel, chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Malta, at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Road Safety Council at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President meets Mark Schapiro, chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the US in Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Faraxa Publishing at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the MCCFF at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella pay an official visit to the capital city of Valletta.

Saturday

8pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Ball of the August Moon at Verdala Palace, Buskett.