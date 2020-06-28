

Tuesday

10am The President meets Fredrik Lammert Keurhorst, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.



2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the press launch of the Ball of the August Moon at San Anton Palace.



10.30am The President receives a courtesy visit by representatives of the Circolo Gozitano at San Anton Palace.



2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ (KNŻ) at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President meets Tomasz Czyszek, Ambassador of Poland to Malta at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.30am The President visits the National Audit Office in Floriana.

Saturday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Hope Missiofest Fundraising event, at WE Studios in Qormi.