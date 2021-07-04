Monday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Forum Unions Maltin at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The president receives a farewell call by Andreas Stadler, Ambassador of Austria to Malta, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The president visits Foster Clark Products Ltd in San Ġwann.

Wednesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Notarial Archives Foundation at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Charles Xuereb and Karsten Xuereb and is presented with a copy of the book France in the Maltese Collective Memory, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Foundation for Edu­cational Services (FES), at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Żejtun mayor Doris Abela and councillor Sean Chircop, and is presented with a copy of the book Skopri Triqat iż-Żejtun, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

7.45pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the premiere of the Oratorio Divo Petro at the Mdina Cathedral.