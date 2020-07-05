Tomorrow

9.45am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Sisters and residents of Fatima House in Sliema.

Tuesday

10am The President meets Rajesh Vaishnaw, High Commissioner of India to Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President presents the letter of credence to the new Ambassador of Malta to Portugal, John Camilleri, at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation of representatives of the Malta Air Traffic Services at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

2pm The President meets Dimitrios G. Tsoungas, Ambassador of the Greece to Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Mass forming part of the Police Day celebrations at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.