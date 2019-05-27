Monday

9am The President and Mrs Vella visit Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to meet the administration and visit patients.

10.45am The President and Mrs Vella visit the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London to meet the administration and visit patients.

12.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a lunch hosted by Malta’s High Commissioner to the UK Joseph Cole and Mrs Cole in London.

4pm The President meets Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland in London.

5.30pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus in London.

Tuesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, Surrey, London, to meet the administration and visit patients.

11.30am The President and Mrs Vella meet patients at Puttinu Apartments and attend Mass celebrated by Fr Mario Sant and Fr Stephen Borg at Martin Courts, London.

Wednesday

9am The President and Mrs Vella visit Moorfields Hospital in London to meet the administration and visit patients.

11am The President and Mrs Vella visit King’s College Hospital in London to meet the adminis­tration and visit patients.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella meet the Maltese diaspora and UK medical teams at Malta House, London.

Friday

9am The President and Mrs Vella preside over a celebration marking Malta Police Day in Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Foundation for Information Technology Accessibility at the Palace, Valletta.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by members of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta at the Palace.

3pm The President receives a farewell courtesy call by Brazilian Ambassador Antonio de Aguiar Patriota at the Palace.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by French Ambassador Brigitte Curmi in Żebbuġ marking France’s national day.

9pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a dinner organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa as part of its 54th anniversary celebrations at San Anton Gardens.