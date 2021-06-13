Monday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Leo Brincat, member of the European Court of Auditors, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president visits the Customs Scanning Facility at the Freeport in Kalafrana.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Ivan Fsadni, CEO, and Pablo Micallef, brand manager at the Water Services Corporation (WSC), at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN’s High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The president presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Council of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of Pro-Life Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Ernest Azzopardi and Noelene Miggiani at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The president receives a courtesy call by José Maria Cano at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

11am The president receives Mario Cutajar, principal permanent secretary, and permanent secretaries on a visit at San Anton Palace on the occasion of the International Public Service Day.

1pm The president receives a courtesy call by Reggie Fava at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

9.15am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a High Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Catherine of Alexandria at Żejtun parish church.