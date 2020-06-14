Monday

10am The President meets representatives of the Malta’s Employers’ Association (MEA) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30 The President meets the chief executive officer of the Social Care Standards Authority at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

Tuesday

10am The President meets representatives of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The President meets Noel Galea Bason at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The President meets representatives of the Local Councils’ Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The President presents the Letter of Credence to the new Ambassador of Malta to Turkey, Therese Cutajar, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the Commission Against Corruption at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs at San Anton Palace, Attard.