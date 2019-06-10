Tomorrow

9am The President and Mrs Vella visit the World Ocean Literacy Day at the Malta National Aquarium, Qawra.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9.30am The President attends the conference Id-Droga... u s-Saħħa Mentali – r-Realtà, is-Saħħa u l-Prevenzjoni, organised by OASI Foundation at Villa Arrigo, Naxxar.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Rajesh Vaishnaw, High Commissioner of India to Malta at The Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, George Hyzler at The Palace, Valletta.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an award ceremony organised by the National Council of Women Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.30am The President is interviewed for the television programme Xtra.

Noon The Presidents presides over the taking of Oath of Acting Ombudsman, Charles Messina at The Palace, Valletta.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation of Rectors of universities in Krakow Poland, at The Palace, Valletta.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Frank Zammit, Ambassador of Malta to the Holy See at The Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President gives a keynote address in occasion of an academic course designed by MEDAC and the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ) at the University of Malta Valletta Campus.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by Jasen Mesić, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Malta and Honorary Consul Juliana Scerri Ferrante on the occasion of the National Day of Croatia at The Chamber of Commerce, Valletta.

Thursday

10am The President is presented with the letters of credence by Todor Stoyanov, designate Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria.

11am The President is presented with the letters of credence by Sergio Romero Pizarro, designate Ambassador of the Republic of Chile.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Dean of the College of Pharmacy of the University of Illinois, Glen Schumock and the head of Department of Pharmacy at the University of Malta Lilian Azzopardi.

4pm The President receives a farewell courtesy call by Janne Taalas Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Malta at The Palace, Valletta.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the annual orchestral charity concert organised in aid of the philanthropic activities of the Maltese Association of the Order of Malta at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

Friday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by David Mifsud, entomologist at The Palace, Valletta.

10am The President receives a courtesy call by MDH Strina Fundraising Committee at The Palace, Valletta.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Dean of the Faculty of Social Wellbeing at the University of Malta Andrew Azzopardi at The Palace, Valletta.

11.45am The President receives a courtesy call by Adrian Delia, Leader of the Opposition at The Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dimitrios Tsoungas, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Malta at The Palace, Valletta.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Joseph Vella Gauci, Ambassador of Malta to UNESCO at The Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Anthony Serracino Inglott, chairman of the Malta Medicines Authority at The Palace, Valletta.

9.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend 2/2019 – Ikla b’risq il-Malta Community Chest Fund’ at Floriana.

Saturday

9pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a vocal and instrumental programme organised by the Għaqda Mużikali Marija Assunta of Gudja, in Gudja.

Sunday

Noon The President and Mrs Vella attend the Presidential traditional lunch at Verdala Palace, Buskett.