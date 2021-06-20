Monday

10.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the inauguration of the MDH Exhibition in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at Mater Dei Hospital.

Tuesday

9.30am The president receives a farewell call by Rita Adams, Ambassador of Switzerland to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Julia Farrugia, Minister for Inclusion and Social Well-being, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Etienne Sciberras, CEO, and Michael Galea, chief business development officer at MAPFRE MSV Life, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.30pm The president visits the Naval Reservoir in Luqa.

Wednesday

10am The president visits the KPH Group Ltd in Ħamrun.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the MCCFF at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9am The president is presented with Letters of Commission by High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Ghana, Barbara Akoukor Benisa, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30am The president is presented with Letters of Credence by the Ambassador-designate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Maher Salem Tarawneh, at San Anton Palace, Attard

12.10pm The president is presented with Letters of Commission by High Commissioner- designate of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Ashud Ahmed, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by John Cachia, Commissioner for Mental Health, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The president and Mrs Vella visit the Gozo Business Chamber in Victoria.

10.45am The president and Mrs Vella visit the Magro Food Village in Xewkija.

Saturday

9.30am The president and Mrs Vella visit Hutchinson Gozo in Xewkija.

11.30am The president and Mrs Vella meet with Samuel Azzopardi, president of Reġjun Għawdex, and mayors of Gozo local councils, at the Kempinski Hotel in San Lawrenz.

6pm The president and Mrs Vella attend a thanksgiving Mass to celebrate 30 years of services by the OASI Foundation in Victoria.

Sunday

11am The president and Mrs Vella attend a Mass in memory of Mro Joseph Vella at St George’s Basilica in Victoria.

11.45am The president and Mrs Vella attend the inauguration of the exhibition Emvin Cremona 1919-1987 at Il-Ħaġar − Heart of Gozo Museum and Cultural Centre in Victoria.