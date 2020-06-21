Monday

10am The President presents the Letter of Credence to the new Ambassador of Malta to the United Arab Emirates, Maria Camilleri Calleja, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Principal Permanent Secretary, Mario Cutajar, and permanent secretaries on the occasion of the World Public Service Day at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9am The President meets Patrick Duffy, Ambassador of Ireland to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ at San Anton Palace, Attard.

9pm The President is interviewed on the programme Stat ta’ Fatt at ONE Studios, Marsa.

Thursday

9am The President participates in a video conference related to the initiative Skola Intrapriża.

10.30 The President meets Zyed Bouzouita, Ambassador of Tunisia to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the MCCFF Board of Administrators at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

8.15am The President and Mrs Vella are interviewed on the programme TVAM.

10am The President meets representatives of the Malta Enterprise at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President visits the residents at Sedqa Residential Services in Ħal Farruġ on the occasion of the International Day of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.