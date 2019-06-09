Tomorrow

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Pierre Vella, executive chairman of the Malta Road Safety Council, at the Palace, Valletta.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Malta Chamber of Psychologists at the Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Medical Council Malta at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book The Sette Giugno in Maltese History, edited by Prof. Henry Frendo, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit Dar il-Kaptan in Mtarfa.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Marcello Basile Cherubino at the Palace, Valletta.

2pm The President participates in the programme Kalamita.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Council of the St John Association at the Palace, Valletta.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Dean for the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Prof. Godfrey LaFerla

Wednesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella attend the ‘Dr Maria Sciberras Memorial Lecture’, organised by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services at the University of Malta Valletta Campus.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Mark Vella, chairman, and volunteers from the Prison Fellowship Malta at the Palace, Valletta.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Malta Chamber of Pharmacists at the Palace, Valletta.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Mass, organised by the Konfraternità tal-Beata Verġni Immakulata ta’ Lourdes at Qrendi parish church.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Caritas Malta graduation ceremony at Caritas, San Blas.

Thursday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Papa Ġwanni XXIII Premju għat Tjubija award-giving ceremony at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation administrative board at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the award-giving ceremony Preżentazjoni tal-Midalja Gieħ San Pawl il-Baħar at St Paul’s Bay parish church.

Friday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Malta Girl Guides president Karen Buttigieg and Chief Commissioner Claire Duff at the Palace, Valletta.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by administrators of ‘Il-Bibbja tal-Futbol’ at the Palace, Valletta.

1.30pm The President presides over a meeting on Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.15pm The President attends the Mnarja 2019 Horse Parade at Villa Maria, Rabat.

9pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a fundraising activity in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza on Xarabank.

Saturday

10am The President presides over the Mnarja 2019 presentation of trophies at Buskett gardens.

Sunday

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by youths from the Cross Culture International Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.