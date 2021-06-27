Monday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by the Auxiliary Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese in Italy, Atanasie of Bogdania, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by the award winners of the Malta STEM Education Awards at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit STMicroelectronics (Malta) Ltd in Kirkop.

7.30pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the Komunità Santa Marija in Ħal Farruġ.

Thursday

10am The president visits Pharmacare Premium Ltd in Birżebbuġa.

2.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando and is presented with a copy of his autobiography at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit Malta Enterprise in Pietà.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Employers Association (MEA) at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

Noon Nerġgħu Niltaqgħu, a dialogue between the president and COVID-19 frontliners from Mater Dei Hospital.

Sunday

6pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the telethon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza at We Studios in Qormi.