Tomorrow

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Dolores Cristina at The Palace in Valletta.

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti (FKNK) at The Palace, Valletta.

11.15am The President receive a courtesy call by Mario Vella, Governor of the Central Bank of Malta at The Palace in Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Akbar al Baker, chief executive officer of Qatar Airways at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Reverend Sodo at The Palace, Valletta.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Mark Bamber, chief financial officer of The Founders Ltd at The Palace in Valletta.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Platform Human Rights Organisation Malta at The Palace, Valletta.

1.45pm The President receives a courtesy call by the contingent of The Scout Association of Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by athletes who participated in the 2019 Games of Small States of Europe at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Elisabeth Guigou, member of the National Assembly of the French Republic at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Mark Andrew Schapiro and Sara Dolfi Agostni on the occasion of US Independence Day celebration.

Wednesday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by members of the Council Chamber of Advocates at The Palace, Valletta.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by the National Association of Pensioners at The Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Retired Persons Association – General Workers’ Union at The Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Buonamico Award ceremony at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

8.30am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the launch of the Ball of the August Moon at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation from the Public Broadcasting Services and the Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali at The Palace in Valletta.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Malta Air Traffic Services at The Palace, Valletta.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by ADHD Malta (Support Group) at The Palace, Valletta.

Friday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by The Malta Model United Nations Society at The Palace, Valletta.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the opening of the Volleyball Marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

Saturday

1pm The President and Mrs Vella host a lunch in honour of Monsignor George Anthony Frendo, Archbishop of Tirana at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the performance of The Tempest at San Anton Gardens, Attard.

Sunday

8.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend pontifical Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Paul at Rabat parish church.