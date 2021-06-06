Tuesday

9am The president is interviewed by Ruth Castillo of PBS at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit Toly Products in Bulebel.

Thursday

3pm The president receives a farewell call by Magrit F. Tvaiten, Ambassador of Norway to Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The president meets with Jan Kubis, special envoy of the secretary general for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the National Blood Transfusion Service in Guardamangia.