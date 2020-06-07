Tomorrow

4pm The President holds a conference call with the leadership team, leaders and young members of the Malta Girl Guides Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

2pm The President holds a conference call with the national committee, leaders and young members of the Scout Association of Malta at San Anton Place.

3.30pm The President holds a conference call with the leadership team, leaders and young members of the Baden Powell Scouts Malta at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Andrew Azzopardi at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions (CMTU) at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) at San Anton Palace.

11am The President presides over a virtual meeting of the Constitutional Reform Committee at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Public Transport at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the Reġjun Ċentru Sports Day at San Ġorġ Preca College, Ħamrun.

6.45pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) at San Anton Palace.