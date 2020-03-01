Monday

7.55am The President and Mrs Vella depart for London on an official visit

6pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus and patients residing at their Convent in Victoria, London.

Tuesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit patients currently residing at the Puttinu Cares Apartments in Sutton, London.

Wednesday

6pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the Augustinian Sisters and patients residing at St Monica House, London.

Thursday

11am The President delivers a lecture entitled ‘Security Challenges in the Mediterranean Region’ at Chatham House, London.

Friday

0.40am The President and Mrs Vella arrive in Malta from an official visit to London.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Colorectal Cancer Awareness Group at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana, Mercy Bampo Addo, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Simone Inguanez, community and diversity associate, and Mary Ann Cauchi, director of funding and strategy at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by Mercy Bampo Addo, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana, and Samuel Tetteh Addo on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Ghana at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book Il-Majjistra u t-Twelid fil-Kommunità Maltija fis-Seklu 20 by Janice Caruana at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

3pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an exhibition entitled The Voice of Survivors through Art organised by Fondazzjoni Sebħ with the assistance of SIS and the Malta Council of the Voluntary Sector at Mater Dei Hospital.

Sunday

12.30pm The President and Mrs Vella participate in the International Women’s Day Celebration Mass organised by the National Council of Women Malta at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an event titled Serata Jum is-Siġġiewi 2020 in Siġġiewi.