Monday
10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of Reġjun Għawdex at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Tuesday
10am The president addresses a virtual round table event entitled One Voice, organised by the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD).
Wednesday
10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Ray Mangion at San Anton Palace.
2pm The president is interviewed by Ian Ellul, managing editor of the Synapse Medical Journal, at San Anton Palace.
Thursday
2pm The president holds a conference call with Indian High Commissioner Rajesh Vaishnaw.
3pm The president receives a courtesy call by André Xuereb, Malta’s Ambassador for Digital Affairs, at San Anton Palace.
