Monday
9am The president presides over the Oath of Office of Auditor General, Charles Deguara, and deputy Auditor General Noel Camilleri at San Anton Palace, Attard
10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Patriarchal Exarch of Malta, Metropolitan Cyril of Krini, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Tuesday
2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Reggie Fava at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Wednesday
11am The president attends the official Freedom Day ceremony and lays a wreath at the Freedom Day Monument in Vittoriosa.
Thursday
2pm The president presides over a virtual meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).
The president and Mrs Vella would like to wish a Happy and Holy Easter to the people of Malta and Gozo.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us