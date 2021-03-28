Monday

9am The president presides over the Oath of Office of Auditor General, Charles Deguara, and deputy Auditor General Noel Camilleri at San Anton Palace, Attard

10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Patriarchal Exarch of Malta, Metropolitan Cyril of Krini, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Reggie Fava at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

11am The president attends the official Freedom Day ceremony and lays a wreath at the Freedom Day Monument in Vittoriosa.

Thursday

2pm The president presides over a virtual meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

The president and Mrs Vella would like to wish a Happy and Holy Easter to the people of Malta and Gozo.