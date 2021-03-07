Tuesday
11am The president receives a courtesy call by Rev. Dr Ray Francalanza at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Wednesday
2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Prof. Ray Mangion at San Anton Palace.
Thursday
10am The president receives a courtesy call by André Xuereb, Malta’s Ambassador for Digital Affairs, at San Anton Palace.
Friday
2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Council of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace.
(In the light of new COVID-19 restrictions, a number of events and meetings had to be cancelled or postponed.)
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us