Monday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Hanania at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President receives a courtesy call by French Ambassador Brigitte Curmi at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President presides over the meeting of the Constitutional Reform Committee at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of St Gabriel Band Club, Balzan, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The President and Mrs Vella attend the inauguration of the CSR Connectivity Pro­ject at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by organisers of the Project Saġġar at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by a group of senior citizens organised by the Għaxaq local council at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Faculty of Health Sciences at Mater Dei Hospital.

11.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the Thematic Day celebration organised by the Archbishop’s Seminary School, at Dar tal-Providenza.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Jean Pierre Fava at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call from Joanne Micallef and Prof. Anthony Aquilina from Faraxa Publishers at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President attends a press conference to launch ‘Mass for Peace’ in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

Friday

4pm The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of Mission4Changes at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9am The President opens the national epilepsy conference organised by the Caritas Malta Epilepsy Association at the Dolmen Hotel, Buġibba.

12pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Missio fundraising marathon at We Media Studios, Qormi.

Next Sunday

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Żejtun Girl Guides at San Anton Palace.