Monday

9.30am The president inaugurates HSBC Malta’s flagship branch in Qormi.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Prof. Stephen Calleya, director of the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC), at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the YMCA at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

11am The president delivers an online lecture on ‘Hard and Soft Security Issues in the Mediterranean’, hosted by the UMEF University (Geneva Campus).

Friday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Frederick Schembri, managing director of Aurobindo, at San Anton Palace, Attard.