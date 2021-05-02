Monday
10am The president receives a courtesy call by Albert Marshall at San Anton Palace, Attard.
3pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Baden Powell Scouts Malta at San Anton Palace.
Friday
9am The president addresses the Franco-Malta Cultural Symposium at San Anton Palace.
Sunday
9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the official opening of Il-Milja Shelter for female survivors of violence and abuse, and their children, in Żejtun.
