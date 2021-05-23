Monday

9am The president receives a courtesy call by Prof. Andrew Azzopardi at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The president receives a courtesy call by Fadi Hanania, Ambassador of Palestine to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

11am The president holds a conference call with Alex Enan Kefas, chargé d’affaires a.i. at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Malta.

2pm The president receives panellists to discuss the follow-up to the Conference on National Unity – February 2021 at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit Torri l-Aħmar (the Red Tower) in Mellieħa.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9am The president is presented with Letters of Commission by High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of India, Sangeeta Bahadur, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30am The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Burundi, Esperance Ndayizeye, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.45am The president is presented with Letters of Credence by Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Angola, Maria De Fátima Domingas Monteiro Jardim, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

11.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Prof. Edward Scicluna, governor of the Central Bank of Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.