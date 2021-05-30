Wednesday

12pm The president and Mrs Vella attend a luncheon on the occasion of Italy’s national day in Pietà.

Thursday

9am The president presides over the oath of office of new magistrates at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by Daniel Azzopardi, Malta’s Ambassador to Spain, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The president receives a courtesy call by Natasha Meli-Daudey, Malta’s Ambassador to Austria, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The president attends a high-level meeting of the State of the Nation survey committee at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

7pm The president and Mrs Vella attend the Public Service Week Award ceremony at the Każin Malti in Valletta.