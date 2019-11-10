Tomorrow

9.30am The President delivers a keynote speech at the 51st International Session Model European Parliament Malta organised by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

2.30pm The President pays an official visit to the Central Bank of Malta.

7pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of various youth football nurseries ahead of an annual event in aid of MCCFF at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by Gordon Pisani and Andrew Azzopardi.

10am The President is presented with the first copy of a book on Esprit Barthet by Alfred Barthet at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President gives an interview to Temple magazine at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Charles Casha at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.30pm The President attends Thanksgiving Mass on the occasion of the University of Malta graduation ceremonies at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

Wednesday

10am The President presides over a national conference on media literacy organised by the Tumas Fenech Foundation for Education in Journalism at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a call by Yachting Malta board of directors at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by director general and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Amal Jadou at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by participants of the Arab-EU Business-women Forum at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The President attends a concert in commemoration of the feast of St Catherine of Alexandria at St Catherine’s Church, Valletta.

Thursday

10.30am The President delivers a keynote speech at the Malta Sustainability Forum organised by APS Bank at the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s.

6.30pm The President presents Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti Midalja tad-Deheb award at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

7.15am The President and Mrs Vella depart Malta for Vienna, Austria to inaugurate the artistic crib accompanied by Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government Owen Bonnici.

1.30pm The President meets Mayor and Governor of Vienna Michael Ludwig in Vienna, Austria.

3pm The President meets Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

Saturday

7pm The President meets the Maltese diaspora in Austria.

Sunday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella return to Malta.