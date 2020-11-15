Monday

10am The president meets Leo Brincat, member of the European Court of Auditors, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The president receives a farewell call by Jiang Jiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Malta at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The president addresses the online faculty conference of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, University of Malta.

3.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Forum dwar il-Qafas Demokratiku ta’ Pajjiżna (Partit Laburista) at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Paul Fenech, winner of the Award Anzjanità Attiva Kulturali, at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The president is presented by a replica of Napoleon’s letter by Heritage Malta at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The president presides over the annual general meeting of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The president is presented with letters of credence by the Ambassador designate of the Republic of Tunisia, Yassine El Qued, at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The president is presented with letters of credence by the Ambassador designate of the Republic of Iraq, Safia Taleb Al-Souhail, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The president is presented with letters of commission by the High Commissioner Designate of the Republic of Rwanda, Yamina Karitanyi, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Association of Catering Establishments at San Anton Palace.

7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Award ceremony Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti: Midalja tad-Deheb at San Anton Palace.